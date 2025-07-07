Elon Musk calls DOJ findings of no Epstein ‘client list’ the ‘final straw’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has launched a fresh attack on the Department of Justice, slamming its findings that Jeffrey Epstein had no “client list” as “the final straw.”

Musk posted a series of memes mocking the Trump administration over its handling of the Epstein case and lashed out at the new FBI memo released Sunday night.

The memo said there was “no credible evidence” that Epstein had a “client list” to blackmail “prominent individuals” and confirmed the convicted pedophile died by suicide in a New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019.

“No further disclosure is appropriate or warranted,” the memo concluded.

The billionaire railed against the memo’s findings on social media. “This is the final straw,” Musk posted in response to a user on X.

open image in gallery One of the memes Elon Musk posted on X after the Department of Justice released a new memo that said Jeffrey Epstein had no ‘client list.’ ( @elonmusk/X )

open image in gallery Musk said the memo and the DOJ’s decision not to investigate further was ‘the final straw.’ ( @elonmusk/X )

He also posted a meme of a digital display set to zero to serve as “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” and attacked Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the case.

President Donald Trump’s former “first buddy” has turned on the administration since he exited the White House last month and claimed the president was “in the Epstein files,” which he denied.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted on X. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He followed up shortly after: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Trump denied being on the list and later shared a statement from former Epstein lawyer David Schoen that said the president wasn’t implicated

Musk deleted his post and a few days later said he had taken things “too far,” but this weekend Trump reignited his feud with the world’s richest man, saying Musk had gone “off the rails.”

Last week, Musk renewed calls for the administration to release the Epstein files.

