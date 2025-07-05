Elon Musk claims he has ‘formed’ his own political party after fallout with Trump: ‘Give you back your freedom’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk says he has formed a new political party as his feud with President Donald Trump escalates.

Musk asked his 221.7 million X followers to vote in a poll deciding whether he should form the new “America Party” on Friday. After 65 percent of respondents voted “yes,” Musk says he’s following through.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it,” Musk wrote a day after posting the poll. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he added.

Earlier this week, Musk threatened to form a new political party if Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” passed.

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day," Musk wrote Monday night.

The bill passed in the Senate with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday. The House passed the bill the next day, and Trump signed it into law on Independence Day.

Musk sparked a public feud with Trump last month over the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” claiming it would increase government spending by $2.5 trillion. The billionaire spent several months this year leading the Department of Government Efficiency as a “special government employee.” The agency laid off hundreds of thousands of federal employees and even dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote on June 3. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Musk doubled down a few days later, calling the legislation the “Big Ugly Bill. He also flirted with the idea of a new political party that “actually represents the 80 percent in the middle.”

Trump hit back on Truth Social, accusing Musk of going “crazy” because he “took away his [electric vehicle] mandate.” Less than an hour later, Musk alleged that Trump appears in the unreleased Epstein Files.

The feud appeared to die down after a few days. Musk expressed “regret” on June 11 for the posts he made about the president, while Trump said he could be open to reconciliation.

But things reignited this week when Musk pledged to primary Republicans who vote in favor of the bill.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” the billionaire wrote.

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.

Trump responded the next day by saying he would “take a look at” deporting Elon Musk to South Africa, where he was born and raised for several years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.