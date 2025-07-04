Trump signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ into law on Independence Day after narrow passage: ‘Our country is going to be a rocket ship’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has signed his “Big, Beautiful Bill” into law.

The bill passed 218-214 in the House of Representatives on Thursday, with every Democrat and two Republicans voting against it. The Senate passed it 51-50 earlier this week following a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance.

The bill signing was blurred with an Independence Day celebration — the Military Family Picnic — on the White House’s South Lawn. The 887-page bill provides sweeping tax cuts while curbing access to Medicaid and food access programs for millions of Americans. The legislation also provides billions more for defense and immigration enforcement.

Trump signed the bill surrounded by allies. Speaker Mike Johnson gifted him the gavel he used to announce the bill’s passage in the House.

With First Lady Melania Trump by his side, the president spoke to the crowd at the picnic as he prepared to sign the bill, claiming it will put the country on “a rocket ship economically.”

“We’re going to make official the greatest victory yet, when I sign the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill,” Trump said.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump bangs a gavel gifted to him by Speaker Mike Johnson after he signed the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' on Friday ( AP )

“What we've done is put everything into one bill. It's never happened before. It's the biggest bill of its type in history,” he added.

The bill faced opposition from both sides of the aisle before it was narrowly passed. Despite initial holdouts by several GOP members, Representatives Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick were the only two Republicans who voted against it. Massie cited concerns about increasing the national debt, while Fitzpatrick said he was not in favor of cuts to Medicaid.

Democrats also railed against the bill, citing the cuts to assistance programs that help low-income families. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries even broke the chamber’s record for the longest floor speech as he sought to delay the bill’s passage.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks at the White House with First Lady Melania Trump as he prepares to sign his 'Big, Beautiful Bill' ( AP )

Trump thanked several allies as he spoke at the White House on Friday, including Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. He went on to tell the crowd about meeting Scalise’s wife while the lawmaker had a medical scare.

“I've seen a lot of wives, they don't seem to be so concerned in those situations,” Trump said. “That's the kind of wife you don't want. But you have a great, beautiful wife who was really there.”

Trump thanked his wife as his remarks came to an end:

“First Lady, I want to thank you,” he said. “You have been unbelievable.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.