Trump insiders are tired of Laura Loomer’s sway - but admit her political influence keeps rising from the dead

Last month, Loomer appeared to take some credit for Trump ousting former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz

Ariana Baio
in New York
Tuesday 03 June 2025 18:12 BST
Comments
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade attacks Laura Loomer's 'credibility' and influence

Those close to President Donald Trump have reportedly grown irritated with Laura Loomer, the ultra-loyal Trump supporter whose apparent influence has led to the ousting of several administration officials.

Loomer, 32, has made a name for herself in Trumpworld as an unofficial, yet devoted, patron to the president – willing to publicly call out any person she believes has any ties to Trump criticisms.

In April, Loomer reportedly gave Trump a list of disloyal National Security Council staffers who were subsequently fired. In May, Loomer appeared to take some credit for pushing Trump to axe former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after the Signal chat blunder.

“Trump likes Laura, and she obviously has some influence, but she runs the risk of overestimating her influence and blowing herself up if she's not more careful,” an unnamed source close to the White House told WIRED.

“I think she jumped the shark by going out and taking credit for stabbing the national security adviser and a number of people, as if it happened in a vacuum, as if there weren’t deep considerations and conversations about all of this,” the unnamed administration source said.

Those close to President Donald Trump has reportedly grown tired of Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who has influence with the president
Those close to President Donald Trump has reportedly grown tired of Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who has influence with the president (Getty Images)
While her loyalty to the president may be appreciated by Trump himself, Loomer’s history of making headline-grabbing, controversial comments and bolstering conspiracy theories, such as those related to 9/11, already made some of Trump’s official staff uneasy about her presence. That has led her to move in and out of his orbit over the years. Insiders painted a picture of thinking she is away for good only to have her return again.

Those close to the president’s campaign reportedly attempted to keep Loomer, a far-right activist, at a distance the election, not giving her an official job. Despite that, Trump brought Loomer along for the ride when he debated former vice president Kamala Harris.

Even after winning the election, Loomer’s presence in Trump’s orbit has not been diminished.

She’s managed to maintain communications with the president and some White House staffers, according to WIRED.

Loomer is not an official member of the administration – though she’s asserted she was nearly hired on several occasions. She’s reportedly pitched her opposition research firm as a potential contract for the White House and expressed her desire to “work for President Trump.” While not having an official role, she’s still used her social media to highlight Trump’s agenda and “vet” members of the administration she believes are unworthy of their role.

“You have to ask yourself: If Trump wanted her in, do you think his staff had some ability to prevent that, apparently?” an administration source told WIRED. “Like, what?”

Suspicions about Loomer have grown recently as the conservative activist has dabbled more in criticizing some of Trump’s recent decisions, according to WIRED.

In May, Loomer ran an op-ed on her blog, called “Loomered,” critiquing Trump’s decision to remove oil company Chevron’s operations in Venezuela.

White House Insider described how Loomer moves in and out of Trump's orbit despite not having an official role in the White House.
White House Insider described how Loomer moves in and out of Trump’s orbit despite not having an official role in the White House. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

She also deviated from her typical praise of Trump to criticize his decision to accept a jet from Qatar.

“It's one thing to attack random government employees who Trump doesn't give a s*** about, but when she's attacking him and his policies directly, that could end badly for her,” the unnamed White House source told WIRED.

Trump insiders have questioned whether Loomer can remain in the president’s good graces while wadding into those waters.

Then, just weeks after Walz was ousted and days after criticizing the Qatari jet gift, Loomer took to X to apologize to Trump for making comments that “made anyone feel betrayed.”

“I am sorry if my comments made anyone feel betrayed or were used by the media as ammunition to sow division during an important trip for the President,” she continued. I want to apologize to President Trump more than anyone because I am a loyal person, I love President Trump, and I know I could have probably just had a private conversation about the plane instead,” Loomer wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Loomer for comment.

