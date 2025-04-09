Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has spoken with Trump administration officials about utilizing her opposition research firm to assist in “vetting operations” of White House personnel – a task she recently undertook to recommend President Donald Trump fire several National Security Council officials.

Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and close Trump ally, launched her research firm, Loomered Strategies, just last month, offering opposition investigation, “executive level vetting” and rapid response.

The conservative media personality pitched her new endeavor to officials in the Presidential Personnel Office in a bid to obtain a contract to vet Trump administration staffers and officials, two people familiar with the matter told Politico.

Loomer confirmed to Politico Playbook that she has had conversations with officials about her firm, claiming that the Trump administration has a “clear deficiency” in “vetting operations.”

Loomer has garnered attention over the years for making Islamophobic statements ( AP )

“My firm would be honored and eager to serve the administration for their vetting and research needs,” she said.

Earlier this month, the White House fired several members of the National Security Council (NSC) after Loomer reportedly raised concerns about their loyalty to the president in an Oval Office meeting.

Loomer, who has floated conspiracy theories about 9/11 and the Las Vegas mass shooting, compiled a list of a dozen members of the administration who she claimed were not devoted to the president’s agenda, according to CNN. At least four people were fired from the NSC after she met with the president at the White House last week to discuss her concerns.

Trump downplayed Loomer’s influence over the decision, telling reporters that the administration was “always” letting people go for various reasons, and that Loomer was not involved. He added, however, that she was “a very good patriot.”

On Tuesday, Loomer set her sights on Colonel Earl Matthews, Trump’s nominee to be the Pentagon’s top lawyer, and used her “vetting” skills to publicly allege that Matthews hates Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. She warned that Hegseth was at risk of being “subverted and obstructed” by Matthews.

Matthews denied Loomer’s accusations, assuring her he “firmly” supports Trump’s policies.

Loomer does not have an official role in the Trump administration.

She was reportedly optioned for a role in Trump’s campaign but did not secure an official job due to her history of embracing far-right fringe theories, making anti-Muslim comments and generating controversy.