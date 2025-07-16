Laura Loomer warns Trump’s Epstein flub could ‘consume his presidency’
Far-right activist Laura Loomer has warned that Donald Trump’s handling of the so-called “Epstein files” threatens to “consume his presidency,” in a stark departure from her usually unshakable support for the president.
“Obviously, this is not a complete hoax given the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison in Florida for her crimes and activities with Jeffrey Epstein, who we know is a convicted sexual predator,” Loomer told POLITICO Wednesday.
“This is why I said, and I’ll reiterate it again, the best thing that the president can do is appoint a special counsel to handle the Epstein files investigation.”
Loomer’s remarks illustrate the growing rupture between Trump and his stalwart MAGA base, who continue to push for the release of further information surrounding the disgraced financier’s death.
More follows ...
