Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is advising Donald Trump on who is disloyal to MAGA during late-night phone calls between the pair, according to a new report.

The 32-year-old, self-styled journalist is known to be a close confidante of the president and has successfully campaigned for the dismissal of multiple national security officials in recent months.

Loomer began her career at Project Veritas, a right-wing organization known for its often discredited undercover videos, and has twice run unsuccessfully for Congress. She hosts a twice-weekly podcast, “Loomer Unleashed.”

She has also applied for press credentials to cover the White House, after failing to get a job within the Trump administration. She has not yet been granted the accreditation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

People familiar with the matter told the outlet that Loomer has in effect an unofficial advisory role with the president.

Those facing allegations of disloyalty may include stalwart members of the MAGA movement, with whom Loomer has fallen out, including prominent figures such as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a previous social media post, she dubbed Carlson “Tucker Qatarlson” and claimed he had been bought off by the “Muslim Brotherhood.” “I pity everyone who has fallen for his Islamic propaganda. It’s sickening. He is owned by Muslims,” Loomer wrote.

She has also targeted those among Trump’s base that she deems to be anti-Israel, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Loomer, who is Jewish, has begun to expand her attacks following increasing criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this year, during a prolonged online feud, Loomer claimed GOP Representative Greene was corrupt following an argument over the Trump administration's continued support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

She also accused Greene of cheating on her ex-husband “like a whore,” and went on to claim the congresswoman is funneling money from her campaign to one of her daughters.

White House officials are reportedly seeking to understand the motivations behind Loomer’s near-constant posting. They are concerned that she may be being paid for her various attacks, according to the Journal.

“They can attack me all they want, I’m more America First than them,” Loomer said in a previous interview, per the Journal, referring to other members of the MAGA movement.