Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer appeared to criticize U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester, England.

Two people were killed and four were injured after an attacker rammed his car into a group of people and attacked them with a knife at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday. Police killed the suspected attacker at the scene.

The attack — which police have confirmed was a “terrorist incident” — was carried out on Yom Kippur, the most sacred day on the Jewish calendar. Starmer said the attacker targeted “Jews because they are Jews,” and said Britain “must defeat” rising antisemitism.

Loomer, a close ally of President Donald Trump, hit out at Starmer on Thursday in a social media post that appears to reference the attack: “President Trump warned you, @Keir_Starmer…Don’t say you are ‘shocked.’”

Loomer did not elaborate on exactly what warning she’s referencing. The Independent has contacted Loomer and Starmer’s office for comment.

open image in gallery Right-wing influencer and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer appeared to politicize the terror attack on a Manchester synagogue in a post on X ( David Dee Delgado/Getty Images )

Her comments come after the Trump administration released a report in August claiming that human rights in the U.K. had “worsened” in the last year, citing what it called “serious restrictions” on free speech, as well as “crimes, violence, or threats of violence motivated by antisemitism.”

The Trump administration released the review alongside other reports on countries worldwide. In these reports, the administration eliminated mentions of LGBTQ+ discrimination, reduced the prior focus on reproductive rights and criticized political speech restrictions by European allies that U.S. officials believe target right-wing politicians, according to the Associated Press.

In response to the report, a U.K. government spokesperson told The Guardian: “Free speech is vital for democracy around the world, including here in the UK, and we are proud to uphold freedoms whilst keeping our citizens safe.”

open image in gallery Officers gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue after two people were killed and four were injured in a terror attack ( PA Wire )

The attack took place around 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday. Police later confirmed that two people, who were “members of the Jewish community,” were killed. Four people also sustained injuries from both stab wounds and the attacker’s car.

The suspected attacker was wearing a vest that looked like an “explosive device”, which was later found to be “non viable,” according to police.

Rabbi Jonathan Romain, emeritus rabbi of Maidenhead Synagogue and current head of the Rabbinic Court of Great Britain, said the attack was “every Jewish person’s worst nightmare.”

“Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering, and the time when the Jewish community, however religious or irreligious, gathers together,” he said.

King Charles also condemned the “horrific” attack in a statement on Thursday.

"My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident, and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”