Manchester synagogue attack latest: Multiple people injured as PM vows to ramp up security for Jewish community
The incident comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar
Police declared a major incident after four people were injured in a stabbing and car attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester.
Dozens of armed officers, fire and ambulance crews have swarmed to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, while a police helicopter hovers overhead and a bomb disposal unit is deployed.
Shocked members of the community have gathered outside as the attack comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.
A security guard is reported to have been stabbed and several others hit by a car. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the suspect was shot and has “declared Plato” - the same national code-word used by emergency services when responding to a terror attack.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country as he flies back to the UK from Denmark to chair a Cobra meeting.
The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it is a “serious incident” and advised people to avoid the area, while adding: “I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over.”
Pictured: Community gathers outside synagogue following the attack
How Manchester synagogue attack unfolded after multiple people injured in 'horrific' incident
Several people have been injured in the “serious incident” which police said had been “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.
How Manchester synagogue attack unfolded after four injured in ‘horrific’ incident
Eyewitness described a man 'stabbing the window' and a man 'bleeding'
An eyewitness has described a man “stabbing the window”.
The eyewitness, called Gareth, told BBC Radio Manchester he initially thought there had been a collision causing a traffic jam. But has he got closer he saw a man "bleeding out on the floor".
He recalled seeing another man "laying on the floor" in front of a car, and he could hear people shouting. One man who had a knife was "stabbing the window" of a nearby building "trying to get in".
When the police arrived the man with the knife was given a couple of warnings before they opened fire, he told the BBC.
Rabbi has described the attack as 'every Jewish person’s worst nightmare'
A rabbi has described the attack at the synagogue as “every Jewish person’s worst nightmare”.
Rabbi Jonathan Romain, emeritus rabbi of Maidenhead Synagogue and current head of the Rabbinic Court of Great Britain, said he felt “appalled” by what had happened,
“Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering, and the time when the Jewish community, however religious or irreligious, gathers together,” he said.
He added: “This will obviously heighten the fears that many Jews have had, that political violence would spill over into religious hatred.”
'Additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues', Starmer has said
Speaking before he flew back from Copenhagen to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on the incident, Keir Starmer said: “The attack in Manchester this morning is absolutely shocking, and all of our thoughts are with those affected.
“I am on my way back to London. When I arrive, I will chair an emergency Cobra meeting. I’m already able to say that additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country, and we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe.
“I’ve spoken to Mark Gardner of the CST [Community Security Trust], and Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester.
“I want to thank the emergency services for the speed of their response.”
Watch: Scene of Manchester synagogue attack after multiple people injured in car and stabbing incident
Police to be deployed to synagogues across the country
“Additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country, Sir Keir Starmer said as he flew back to the UK to chair a Cobra meeting, adding: “We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe.”
Ed Davey says he is 'horrified and appalled' by Manchester attack
Responding to the attack at a synagogue in Manchester, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "I am horrified and appalled by the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
"My thoughts are with the victims, our brave emergency services and the entire Jewish community."
Security guard stabbed not part of the Community Security Trust
It is understood the security guard reported to have been attacked with a knife in the incident on Thursday was not part of the Community Security Trust.