Starmer condemns 'shocking' Manchester synagogue attack

Police declared a major incident after four people were injured in a stabbing and car attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester.

Dozens of armed officers, fire and ambulance crews have swarmed to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, while a police helicopter hovers overhead and a bomb disposal unit is deployed.

Shocked members of the community have gathered outside as the attack comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.

A security guard is reported to have been stabbed and several others hit by a car. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the suspect was shot and has “declared Plato” - the same national code-word used by emergency services when responding to a terror attack.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country as he flies back to the UK from Denmark to chair a Cobra meeting.

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it is a “serious incident” and advised people to avoid the area, while adding: “I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over.”