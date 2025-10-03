Mahmood: Protests need to stop following Manchester synagogue attack

One of the victims killed in yesterday's attack was believed to have been shot by police, Greater Manchester Police have said.

It is not currently believed that Jihad Al-Shamie was in possession of a firearm, and the only shots fired came from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officers.

“This injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end”, chief constable Sir Stephen Watson said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now launching an investigation following the victims death.

A second victim who remains in hospital also suffered a gunshot wound, which is “mercifully not life-threatening”.

Police officers have been seen surrounding an address in Greater Manchester, where terror attacker Al-Shamie is believed to have lived.

The two victims have been named as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, with both killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, after Al-Shamie, 35, drove into a group of people and stabbed a man.

He was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the car and stabbing attack on Thursday morning.

Two men aged in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have also been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Al-Shamie’s family have released a statement condemning the “heinous act” which they said had been a “profound shock” to them.