Teen hailed as Charlie Kirk ‘protégé’ is ripped by MAGA crowd after private jet video: ‘Country club’ conservative

A teenage Republican hailed as the “protege” of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk has received backlash from fellow conservatives after posting a video in which he appears to be flying on a private jet.

Brilyn Hollyhand, who calls himself “The Internet’s Youngest Voice of Reason,” rankled many conservatives online, including those associated with Turning Point USA – the political advocacy organization founded by Kirk.

It comes after the 19-year-old posted a video of himself traveling to Arkansas to begin his One Conversation at a Time Tour, which he has vowed will be a continuation of Kirk’s legacy after he was fatally shot in Utah earlier this month.

In the video Hollyhand is seen sitting in what appears to be a private jet, while wearing a striped golf top and an expensive-looking watch.

open image in gallery Brilyn Hollyhand, who calls himself ‘The Internet’s Youngest Voice of Reason’ online, was ripped into by online users and even fellow right-wing influencers associated with Turning Point USA ( Brilyn Hollyhand/ X )

Nick Sottor, a fellow Republican influencer who briefly co-hosted The Charlie Kirk show, warned against “grifters” using Turning Point USA’s name to push campus tours.

“Turning Point USA is absolutely NOT sponsoring campus tours for young men flying around on private planes—despite claims otherwise,” he wrote on X. “This is such an unnecessary distraction from the ACTUAL campus tour, which honors Charlie.”

“Ignore the grifters,” he added.

Sortor added that while Hollyhand may be a “good kid,” he was surrounded by others trying to “hijack the movement for their own gain.” “It’s sickening. I’ll do everything in my power to expose it,” he said.

TPUSA’s chief operating officer Tyler Bowyer also accused him of falsely suggesting events were sponsored by the group, according to Mediaite.

open image in gallery Hollyhand (left) also hit back at those claiming he was a ‘new comer,’ having started a political podcast – ‘The Brilyn Hollyhand Show’ – when he was just 11-years old, and has hosted Kirk (center) and fellow right-wing influencer Candace Owens (right) ( Brilyn Hollyhand/ X )

Others were skeptical of Hollyhand’s seemingly luxurious mode of transportation, with one social media user writing: “Most college kids: middle seat on Southwest. This guy: country club polo on a jet. Totally relatable.”

“Is this kid the Temu version of Charlie Kirk?” added another.

However, in a post on X, following up from a profile in the New York Post, Hollyhand assured people that he was not trying to take over from Kirk, or cash in on his legacy.

“I’ll never be Charlie, and I don’t want to be Charlie. I can’t! He was 1 of 1. I’m Brilyn, and if I seem eager it’s because I am. I watched the guy I looked up to get shot,” he said. “And I’m determined to make sure he didn’t die in vain and inspire my peers to carry out his legacy.”

open image in gallery It comes after the 19-year-old posted a video of himself traveling to Arkansas to begin his One Conversation at a Time Tour, which he has vowed will be a continuation of Kirk’s legacy after he was fatally shot in Utah earlier this month ( Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Hollyhand also hit back at those claiming he was a “new comer,” having started a political podcast – “The Brilyn Hollyhand Show” – when he was just 11-years old. He has also hosted Kirk on his podcast twice previously and claimed he was encouraged by him to start speaking at TPUSA chapters around the country.

“I’m doing this tour now to try to motivate young people,” he wrote. “

“I’m getting nothing but hate from it. No paycheck or speaking fee or anything like that. We’re not selling anything. I’m just walking in and talking and trying to show them if I can get involved in the 4th grade they can to!”

Hollyhand did find one supporter online in the form of fellow conservative influencer Laura Loomer. The firebrand called on his “jealous” critics to “leave him alone.”

“You all know you’re only hating on this young man because he comes from money,” she added.