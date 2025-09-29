Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the Etsy witches who was hired to cast a spell on conservative activist Charlie Kirk days before his assassination has said they “regret any distress experienced.”

Last week, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly brought attention to a story released by the feminist publication Jezebel two days before Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at an event on a Utah college campus on September 10.

The article titled “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk” describes the author reaching out to several self-identifying witches on the e-commerce platform Etsy about hiring them to place a hex on Kirk, according to Kelly.

The author said they had sought out the spell in the hope of punishing the “far-right misogynist with a bad haircut” for what they considered to be his “years of regressive rhetoric.”

open image in gallery One of the Etsy witches who was hired to cast a spell on conservative activist Charlie Kirk days before his assassination has said they 'regret any distress experienced' ( Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Kirk had founded the conservative youth group called Turning Point USA and he advocated for Christian family values.

“I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm,” the author of the piece wrote.

Kelly said on her SiriusXM show Tuesday, “Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses, and that news genuinely rattled Erika, in particular. She knew Christian teaching on the subject, she loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had culled up.”

Someone claiming to be one of the witches the author contacted, known as Priestess Lilin, told the Daily Mail, “We regret any distress experienced. What we do is done based on an impartial perspective and at a professional level. We respect the widow’s feelings and welcome a private conversation to address her concerns.”

open image in gallery Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said the story 'genuinely rattled' Kirk's wife, Erika ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME )

Priestess Lilin claimed it was her “sister,” known as High Priestess Leamashtu, who actually cast the spell.

“Our spells are spiritual in nature and we do not perform actions that are intended to cause physical harm,” Priestess Lilin said, adding, “We do not celebrate the loss of life.”

Priestess Lilin said she and High Priestess Leamashtu recently received a “barrage of death threats.”

open image in gallery Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at an event on a Utah college campus on September 10 ( David Ryder/Getty Images )

Kirk’s assassination brought out a wide array of emotions among Americans on both sides of the political aisle.

At his funeral in Arizona earlier this month, Erika said she forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing her husband, while President Donald Trump said, “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.”

Democrats have condemned the political violence.

open image in gallery At Kirk’s funeral in Arizona earlier this month, his widow Erika said she forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing her husband ( Win McNamee/Getty Images )

Priestess Lilin said she and High Priestess Leamashtu have been banned from Etsy. The Independent has reached out to Etsy for comment.

Kelly said last week, Etsy should get back to “arts and crafts and jewelry,” and Jezebel should shut down its site and identify the author who wrote the piece on Kirk.

Jezebel took down the story after Kirk’s death and condemned the fatal shooting “in the strongest possible terms.”

“We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind,” the publication said.