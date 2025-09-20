Feds have found no links between Kirk assassination suspect and left-wing groups, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal investigators have found no evidence linking Tyler Robinson , who is accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to left-wing groups, despite claims from former President Donald Trump and his administration , three sources tell NBC News.

The trio of insiders is reportedly familiar with the probe into the case, which, as of now, appears to revolve around Robinson, 22, acting alone.

“Every indication so far is that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk’s ideology personally offensive,” one person said.

Two of the sources added that bringing federal charges against Robinson for his alleged crime may be challenging. A third source familiar with the investigation, however, said there is still an expectation that Robinson will face some form of federal charges.

Several factors are complicating the potential for federal prosecution. Robinson is a resident of Utah and did not cross state lines to carry out the shooting, which limits the applicability of certain federal statutes.

open image in gallery Investigators have reportedly found no signs that Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s shooting suspect, is linked to left-wing groups targeted by the Trump administration ( Utah State Courts )

The assassination happened on Septemer 10 during an outdoor public debate at Utah Valley University, rather than a federal event or on federal property.

Additionally, Kirk was neither a federal official nor an elected officeholder, further narrowing the legal grounds for federal involvement.

Robinson has been charged at the state level with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and other offenses in connection with Kirk’s death. Utah prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty, alleging Robinson targeted Kirk for his political views.

Robinson’s mother also told investigators that he had recently become more politically active and leaned left.

While the killing may qualify as domestic terrorism, former Justice Department official Thomas Brzozowski told NBC News that there’s no standalone federal law for domestic terrorism, making it difficult to bring federal charges, though sentencing enhancements can apply after a conviction.

NBC News reports that Justice Department spokespeople have declined to comment beyond confirming that the investigation is ongoing.

The Independent has contacted the DOJ for comment.

After Kirk’s death, the Trump administration and its allies claimed that left‑wing radicalism played a role, with some citing what they describe as an “organized campaign” or networks on the political left fostering violence.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Monday said left-wing organizations amounted to a “vast domestic terror movement.”

“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people,” Miller said on The Charlie Kirk Show alongside Vice President JD Vance.

“It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

Vance, who described Kirk as a close friend and credited him for helping pave the way to his rise to the vice presidency, said he wanted to see national unity during Monday’s podcast. However, he argued that such unity is unattainable without confronting left-leaning individuals and groups whom he accused of tolerating or endorsing political violence.

open image in gallery White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller vowed Monday to use all government resources to dismantle them, promising to act ‘in Charlie’s name’ ( Instagram )

“When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out,” Vance said. “And, hell, call their employer. We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility, and there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination.”

Critics of the Trump administration’s claims, however, argue that federal efforts to crack down on left-wing groups may face significant challenges due to limited legal tools.

Nearly 100,000 people are expected to flock to Arizona for Kirk’s public memorial and funeral service on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Both Trump and Vance are set to speak at the event, including many other government officials and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who has taken on leadership of Turning Point USA.