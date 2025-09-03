MTG warns Epstein clients she’ll ‘say every damn name’ on House floor as she tells sex abuse victims, ‘Give me a list’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the CIA, FBI and the Justice Department “holds the truth” on Jeffrey Epstein as she vowed to reveal “every damn name” of the purported high-powered clients of the late financier’s underage sex trafficking operation.

The Georgia representative, a Trump loyalist, dialed up the pressure on her own party by speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, hosted by fellow rogue GOP Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

Greene has backed Massie’s “Epstein Files Transparency Bill,” along with fellow GOP congress members Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace. They were joined by as many as 100 survivors of Epstein’s abuse at the event.

“The truth needs to come out and the government holds the truth,” Greene said. “The cases that are sealed hold the truth, Jeffrey Epstein’s estate holds the truth. The FBI, the DOJ and the CIA holds the truth.”

“And the truth we are demanding come out on behalf of these women but also as a strong message to every innocent child, teenager, woman and man that has been held captive in abuse,” Greene added.

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened Wednesday to “name names” if provided a Jeffrey Epstein client list from victims of the late sex trafficker. ( AFP/Getty )

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee released more than 33,000 pages of documents Tuesday related to Epstein after it subpoenaed the Justice Department, but Democrats noted that “97 percent” of the material was already public.

House GOP leaders are imploring members to support the committee instead of the discharge petition backed by Greene.

But at the press conference, Greene urged House Republicans to join her, Boebert and Mace in pushing through the bill to release all of the files in the name of full “transparency.”

“I ask my Republican colleagues not to choose just one path for justice and transparency and accountability but I ask my Republican colleagues to choose every path for justice and accountability and transparency,” Greene said at the press conference as she praised the bravery of the survivors for coming forward to share their stories.

The MAGA firebrand said that she was “not afraid to name names” and would do so if Epstein’s victims asked her.

“It’s a scary thing to name names. But I will tell you, I’m not afraid to name names,” Greene said. “If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the House floor and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women. I can do that for them and I’d be proud to do it.”

open image in gallery As many as 100 survivors of Epstein’s abuse rallied at the event to back the Epstein Files Transparency Bill, which Greene has signed, along with fellow GOP representatives Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace. ( Reuters )

Wednesday’s news conference is the culmination of months of pressure on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files following a bombshell Justice Department and FBI joint memo in early July that said no further disclosures were warranted.

The memo also said there was no evidence to support the existence of a “client list,” prompting immediate backlash from both ends of the political spectrum, as demands for more information grew.

Greene thanked Massie and Khanna for “doing something brave” by “crossing political boundaries for a very important fight.”

Putting aside any political differences with Greene, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, told The Independent that he believed it was a “good” thing that Republicans like Greene have signed on to the bill.

“That's good,” Garcia said. “We need to have four or five more members sign on. Every day that goes by is one more day that women don't get justice, and so they need to sign on immediately.”

open image in gallery Epstein victim Haley Robson and Marjorie Taylor Greene interact during a press conference to discuss the Epstein Files Transparency bill. ( Reuters )

Fellow Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida agreed.

“It just shows that, look, this is a bipartisan thing, and it's not about Democrat versus Republican,” Frost told The Independent. “It's not a political game. It's about doing what's right, and my hope is more Republicans will come along on this.”

To be successful, the discharge petition requires the support of 218 House lawmakers.

Epstein died by suicide behind bars in 2019, the FBI determined. His sudden death has been the subject of countless conspiracy theories, fueling the demands for heightened transparency around the case.

President Donald Trump also called for more information to be released on the campaign trail, but backtracked on those remarks in recent months saying there was nothing further to release.