Epstein estate turns over more docs to Congress including unredacted version of infamous ‘birthday book’

Lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have turned over a second tranche of documents to the House Oversights Committee, including previously redacted pages of the pedophile financier’s now-infamous “birthday book.”

The birthday book, given to Epstein in 2003 to mark his 50th birthday, contained a collection of letters from high-profile friends and acquaintances, including one that was alleged to have been written by President Donald Trump.

Trump has vehemently denied that he wrote the letter. White House officials also denied that the signature was real.

In the new collection of documents, according to CNN, two more pages from the “birthday book” appear – one of which includes a previously redacted name.

Another address book belonging to the disgraced billionaire was also included, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Lawyers for the estate of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have turned over a second tranche of documents to the House Oversights Committee. President Donald Trump wrote a letter in Epstein's birthday book, according to The Wall Street Journal, though the president has vehemently denied this ( Getty )

"In an abundance of caution, we have redacted names and contact information of women who appear in the sections of the book titled 'Massage — New York (a)', “Massage — New York (b)' and 'Massage – UK' to ensure that no potential victims are publicly identifiable," the letter read, per NBC.

Daniel H. Weiner and Daniel Ruzumna, the lawyers for the estate, have also said they will make the fully unredacted book available for the committee to view.

It comes as FBI Director Kash Patel faced a grilling at a Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, on topics including the Epstein investigation. “You’re gonna have to do more to satisfy the American people,” Patel was told by Republican Senator John Kennedy.

The financier’s estate was previously subpoenaed by the House Oversights Committee as part of its investigation into his sex-trafficking operations and others that may have been involved. Lawyers will reportedly continue to hand over the documents on a rolling basis.

The first tranche of documents was handed over to the committee on September 8, following the furore caused by the Washington Post’s initial publishing of the “bawdy” birthday card that was allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein.

open image in gallery The Republican-led committee subpoenaed the Department of Justice on August 5 demanding records related to the criminal cases of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

The president responded by filing a $10 billion defamation suit against the outlet’s publishers.

In the suit against the Journal, Trump’s attorneys alleged that the note was “nonexistent” and that “no authentic letter or drawing exists.” A spokesperson for Dow Jones, which publishes the Journal, said it would "vigorously defend against any lawsuit."

The Trump administration has been grappling with the fallout of the Epstein files since early July, when a memo released by the Justice Department stated that it had determined Epstein died by suicide behind bars in 2019, while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

It also denied the existence of a so-called “client list” containing information on the financier’s associates, which have been the subject of multiple conspiracy theories.

The Republican-led committee subpoenaed the Department of Justice on August 5, demanding records related to the criminal cases of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in federal prison after she was convicted in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minors with Epstein.