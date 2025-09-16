Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FBI Director Kash Patel delivered defiant testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday as he has faced criticism from multiple angles for his handling of the investigation of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Patel spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his first time since his confirmation hearing, where he faced aggressive confrontation about not only the investigation into Kirk, but also questions about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and Patel’s massive changes to the bureau.

“I'm not going anywhere. If you want to criticize my 16 years of service, please bring it on,” he said.

But Patel continues to face criticism for his handling of the investigation. Particularly, Patel came under fire for using X to say that the FBI had apprehended a shooter before ultimately having to walk it back.

“Mr. Patel was so anxious to take credit for finding Mr. Kirk’s assassin, that he violated one of the basics of effective law enforcement: at critical stages of an investigation shut up and let the investigators do their job,” Durbin said in his opening statement.

As Patel was testifying, President Donald Trump was asked by reporters whether he had confidence in Patel. In response, Trump started by praising Bondi.

“Well first of all I think Pam Bondi has done an unbelievable job,” he said. “And Kash, take a look at what he did with this horrible person that he just captured.”

-This story is developing