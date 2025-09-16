Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI director Kash Patel defiantly says ‘I’m not going anywhere’ amid criticism of his leadership during Kirk investigation

Eric Garcia
Washington, DC
Tuesday 16 September 2025 15:26 BST
Comments
FBI Director Kash Patel testified before the Senate Judiciary on Tuesday.
FBI Director Kash Patel testified before the Senate Judiciary on Tuesday.

FBI Director Kash Patel delivered defiant testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday as he has faced criticism from multiple angles for his handling of the investigation of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Patel spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his first time since his confirmation hearing, where he faced aggressive confrontation about not only the investigation into Kirk, but also questions about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and Patel’s massive changes to the bureau.

“I'm not going anywhere. If you want to criticize my 16 years of service, please bring it on,” he said.

But Patel continues to face criticism for his handling of the investigation. Particularly, Patel came under fire for using X to say that the FBI had apprehended a shooter before ultimately having to walk it back.

“Mr. Patel was so anxious to take credit for finding Mr. Kirk’s assassin, that he violated one of the basics of effective law enforcement: at critical stages of an investigation shut up and let the investigators do their job,” Durbin said in his opening statement.

As Patel was testifying, President Donald Trump was asked by reporters whether he had confidence in Patel. In response, Trump started by praising Bondi.

“Well first of all I think Pam Bondi has done an unbelievable job,” he said. “And Kash, take a look at what he did with this horrible person that he just captured.”

-This story is developing

