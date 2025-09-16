Peter Navarro calls on Musk to cleanse ‘cesspool’ on X and ban foreigners from the site
Navarro accused ‘foreigners’ of ‘polluting’ political discourse in the US on X
Peter Navarro, senior trade adviser to President Donald Trump, has demanded that Elon Musk clean up the “cesspool otherwise known as X” by removing anonymous posts and foreigners from the platform, to fight back against anti-conservatism.
Navarro’s recommendation to Musk was in response to the tech billionaire urging conservatives to “fight back” against those who shared posts approving of the assassination of high-profile MAGA personality, Charlie Kirk. Musk, and members of the Trump administration, have accused left-wing people of elevating political violence by refusing to condemn the shooting.
But Navarro, 76, believes Musk should first “fight back” on his own platform.
“My friend, @ElonMusk. How about you start fighting back by cleaning up the cesspool otherwise known as X,” Navarro posted Monday.
“No more anonymous posts. No more foreigners swarming your platform and polluting our political discourse. X has become a breeding ground and grooming Academy for the very dark forces. You wanna fight back. Physician, heal itself. Elon, heal X,” Navarro added.
Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 with the intention of making it a platform of free speech, believing conservative ideology was being censored on mainstream social media.
In the years since Musk’s takeover, multiple studies have found that instances of hate speech, and interactions with posts containing hate speech, increased.
Since the billionaire’s acquisition, X has become a more popular social media platform for conservative figures.
Musk reinstated accounts belonging to notable conservative figures such as President Donald Trump, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Canadian author Jordan Peterson, rapper Kanye “Ye” West, controversial media personality Andrew Tate, and more.
He altered the platform’s content moderation algorithm to promote his policy of free speech and changed how people obtain verification badges – allowing anyone with a subscription to get a blue checkmark.
While many conservatives have hailed Musk’s takeover as positive for the movement, Navarro appears to believe the platform needs another update.
Others seemingly do not agree.
“Careful @elonmusk - I think he might want to slap a tariff on you or something,” Kentucky Senator Rand Paul joked on X, referring to Navarro’s involvement with Trump’s sweeping global agenda.
Adam Steinbaugh, a First Amendment lawyer, responded: “no more foreigners” on the internet, argues serious person.”
Reports have claimed that Navarro and Musk have a strained relationship, stemming from differing positions on Trump’s tariff policy, though the trade adviser has publicly denied that.
