MTG calls for a ‘national divorce’ and for left leaners to split from the conservatives in wake of Charlie Kirk shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a “national divorce” between conservatives and those on the left, declaring that the U.S. is now “too far gone and too far divided” in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The firebrand Republican congresswoman said she wished such a split to be “peaceful” but claimed that there was “nothing left to talk about with the left.”

Conservative activist Kirk, 31, was shot dead in front of thousands of people during an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University campus last week. His assassination continues to send polarizing shockwaves through political circles and communities across the U.S. more widely.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned political violence following Kirk’s murder. A number of companies, including several airlines and American colleges have confirmed that employees have been fired for celebrating the death of the right-wing commentator.

“There is nothing left to talk about with the left. They hate us,” Greene wrote in a lengthy X post Monday. “They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas. Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead.”

open image in gallery Politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned political violence in all forms after the shocking murder of rightwing commentator Charlie Kirk ( AP )

The Georgia congresswoman added: “To be honest, I want a peaceful national divorce. Our country is too far gone and too far divided, and it’s no longer safe for any of us.”

Her words echoed others within the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, who have placed the blame for Kirk’s death on “left-wing extremism" in the U.S.

Police are still searching for a motive behind Kirk’s killing. Suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, is “not affiliated” with a specific political party, according to records seen by The Independent. He comes from a Republican family.

“Most of my family members are Republican. I don't know any single one who’s a Democrat. I'm just so confused,” his grandmother Debbie Robinson told The Daily Mail.

Vance hosted an episode of Kirk’s podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, Monday, where he claimed that “the data is clear” and that “people on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence.”

open image in gallery In a post on X Monday, Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a ‘national divorce’ between conservatives and the left ( Getty )

“This is not a ‘both sides’ problem,” Vance said. "While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left.”

The vice president did not specify which data set he was referring to, and a variety of analyses, including federally funded research, suggest extremists affiliated with right-wing political causes have killed more people than any other ideological group.

In her post on X, Greene also claimed that “the Democrats are hardened in their beliefs” but said those waiting for Republicans to “fight against evil” would be “extremely disappointed.”

“We had 9 months to get it done, but for reasons I don’t understand or agree with, it wasn’t the priority. Government is not answer, God is,” Greene wrote.

“Turn your full faith and trust to our Almighty God and our Savior Jesus. Tighten your circle around your family and protect them at all.”