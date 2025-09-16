Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared reluctant to directly endorse the performance of FBI Director Kash Patel when speaking to reporters before departing the White House for London.

Patel, the lawyer and ex-podcaster who was confirmed to run the nation’s premier investigatory agency along party lines earlier this year, has been under fire for what critics say has been his lackluster and bumbling performance in the days since a gunman murdered activist Charlie Kirk in Utah last week.

Numerous Democrats — and some from the president’s own party — have called for him to resign or be fired, with some critics noting the poor optics of Patel’s decision to patronize an upscale Italian restaurant in New York within hours of Kirk’s death.

Asked about the director’s performance, Trump declined to say he has confidence in Patel but instead pivoted to endorsing his boss, Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“First of all, I think that Pam Bondi has done an unbelievable job, and everybody agrees with that,” he said.

Trump then offered some qualified praise of Patel, noting that the alleged killer of the Turning Point USA founder was in custody within two days and credited the FBI director for that fact even though it was the alleged killer’s father who turned him in to local law enforcement.

“You know, if you look, take a look at what he did with respect to this horrible person that he just captured. He did it in two days. It took other similar cases, four days, five days, four years. If you look at certain shooters now,” Trump said.

He added that he has confidence in “everybody in the administration, my administration” and suggested that “a lot of people” have said it is “the best administration ever formed.”

For his part, Patel was defiant when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing on Tuesday.

In his opening testimony, he told senators he was “honored” to be the bureau’s ninth director and said he was “not going anywhere.”

“If you want to criticize my 16 years of service, please bring it,” he said.