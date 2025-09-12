Tyler Robinson claimed Charlie Kirk was ‘full of hate,’ investigators say as they detail what led to his arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 22-year-old man accused of killing Republican activist Charlie Kirk told family members Kirk was “full of hate” before conducting the shooting, investigators said on Friday morning.

Tyler Robinson, the Utah man identified as the shooter, was apprehended by authorities on Thursday evening after more than a day of searching for him. Officials said they were informed Robinson “confessed” or at least implied he fatally shot Kirk to a family member.

Robinson, who reportedly became more political in recent years, expressed negative views of Kirk and told family members he believed Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in a press conference on Friday.

After acquiring a firearm, Robinson fatally shot Kirk, 31, on Wednesday while Kirk was hosting an event on Utah Valley University’s campus.

Cox said the assassination of Kirk was an attack on all Americans and free speech. He condemned the political violence.

open image in gallery A mugshot of Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old who authorities have identified as the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk at a college campus on Wednesday ( FBI )

Kirk, a Republican activist, was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit dedicated to engaging with high school and college-aged individuals on campuses. Kirk had dedicated most of his life to representing conservative beliefs and engaging in debate to spread right-wing policies to young people.

Cox said Kirk’s was a “champion” for freedom of expression.

Law enforcement spent more than a day searching for the suspected shooter and released photos and videos asking members of the public for help identifying a person of interest in the case.

Cox said one of Robinson’s family members recognized Robinson in photos and reached out to a family friend, who happened to be a minister, to coordinate with authorities.

Authorities had uncovered the firearm used in the attack and unspent ammunition at the scene of the shooting. Cox confirmed during the press conference that unused ammunition contained inscriptions that aligned with Robinson’s views.

One read, “Hey, fascist! Catch!” with an up arrow symbol, right arrow symbol, and three down arrow symbols.

open image in gallery Kirk was speaking with young people at Utah Valley University on Wednesday when Robinson, the suspected shooter, fired a single shot that killed him ( via REUTERS )

Another said, “oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao” – an apparent reference to “Bella ciao,” an Italian song dedicated to those who fought against fascism during World War II.

The third read, “If you read this, you are gay lmao.”

Kirk’s death has rattled Republicans, including the president and his family. It marks the latest in a string of political violence that has deepened rifts within the country and made lawmakers worried for their safety.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…