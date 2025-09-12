Charlie Kirk killing suspect ‘in custody’ Trump tells Fox & Friends: ‘We have him’
Trump went on the popular Fox morning show to announce a suspect was in custody
Law enforcement officials have detained the suspected shooter who killed Charlie Kirk at a college event this week, President Donald Trump announced Friday morning on Fox & Friends.
“With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” the president told the co-hosts of the popular morning show – contending that he was adding the word “I think” to the sentence, just in case.
Trump told the co-hosts that a person “close” to the suspected shooter turned them in to the police.
The president was unable to provide exact details and said law enforcement would hold a press conference later on to provide more information about the suspected shooter.
Kirk, 33, was fatally shot on Wednesday while attending a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.
The Republican activist was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit dedicated to engaging with high school and college-aged individuals on campuses. Kirk had dedicated most of his life to representing conservative beliefs and engaging in debate to spread right-wing policies to young people.
Law enforcement was still searching for the shooter on Thursday evening and asked members of the public for help identifying a person of interest in the case. So far, officials have recovered what they believe is the weapon used in the deadly shooting and some ammunition.
While a formal motive has not been determined yet, many believe the killing was politically motivated.
An internal bulletin, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, indicated that ammunition found inside the rifle contained “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” inscribed into it – though authorities cautioned against making conclusions based on the preliminary bulletin.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments