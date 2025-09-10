Charlie Kirk dies at age 31 after being shot while speaking at a Utah college: Manhunt underway for suspect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influential right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has died after being shot in the neck during a speaking event on a college campus in Utah.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death in a Truth Social post.

Video from bystanders shows Kirk sitting on an outdoor stage during a question-and-answer event with Utah Valley University students moments before a single loud crack can be heard, sending a large crowd into panic.

Video from the scene shows Kirk bleeding profusely from his neck before falling backward.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

open image in gallery A single shot was fired at Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10, according to law enforcement and university officials ( AP )

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” he added. “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve, and two children.

The president ordered American flags lowered to half-staff until September 14.

A suspect is not yet in custody following initial campus alerts stating that a suspect had been arrested, according to a university spokesperson.

The Department of Justice is investigating.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” FBI director Kash Patel said moments after the shooting. “Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

The campus has been closed, classes have been canceled, and students and others on campus have been instructed to leave the university “immediately,” according to a university announcement.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he spoke with Trump and is being briefed by law enforcement.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable,” Cox said moments after the shooting. “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”

open image in gallery A crowd watching Kirk speak at Utah Valley University sprinted from the scene after a single shot was fired at the right-wing activist on September 10 ( via REUTERS )

open image in gallery Federal, state and local law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting and the campus has been evacuated ( AP )

Kirk, a 31-year-old political activist and media personality who founded influential right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA, was well known for his campus appearances and debates surrounding hot-button issues.

He formed the group in 2012 when he was 18 years old and emerged as an influential voice among Trump’s supporters with an audience on his social media channels and streaming video networks that reach millions of followers.

Kirk also developed a close relationship with the president and other prominent Republican figures and has helped shape Trump’s Cabinet while leading get-out-the-vote campaigns that mobilized thousands of Turning Point members in the weeks leading up to the 2024 election.

He had recently launched the American Comeback Tour with visits to college campuses across the country.

Kirk was answering a question about “transgender shooters” when a shot rang out, according to former Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz, speaking to Fox News Channel’s America Reports.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance and a host of administration officials and allies urged Americans to pray for Kirk following news of the shooting.

Democratic officials have also offered prayers for Kirk and condemned the shooting and acts of political violence.

Wednesday’s shooting follows a streak of political violence across the country in recent months, including the assassinations of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota in June and two attempted assassinations targeting Trump in 2024.

Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who was targeted in a 2011 assassination attempt that nearly killed her, said she was “horrified” to hear news of the shooting.

“Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence,” she wrote Wednesday.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she is “deeply disturbed” by news of the shooting.

“Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America,” she wrote on social media. “I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson called for a moment of silence on the House floor.

“Political violence has become all too common in American society, and this is not who we are,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill. “We need every political figure, we need everyone who has a platform to say this loudly and clearly. We can settle disagreements and disputes in a civil manner, and political violence must be called out, and it has to stop.”

This is a developing story