Epstein files latest: Deadline imminent for release of bombshell documents that have shaken Trump administration
Attorney General Pam Bondi has wide authority to redact information about survivors, depictions of abuse, materials that could harm ongoing investigations or compromise national security
The Department of Justice is facing an end-of-day deadline to release thousands of documents related to the government’s investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.
For months, members of the public, lawmakers and survivors of Epstein’s abuse have been urging the government to release all applicable material to promote greater transparency and hold any other individuals accountable who participated in Epstein’s crimes.
But President Donald Trump, who was once friends with Epstein, pushed back on the release. Finally, in November, he gave Republicans the go-ahead to vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requiring the DOJ to release documents within 30 days.
Epstein, who died in federal jail in 2019 before a trial could commence, was accused of using his wealth and connections to high-profile individuals to run a decades-long sex trafficking scheme that involved young women and girls.
The government had initially investigated Epstein in 2006 but ultimately handed him a sweetheart deal. A second investigation in 2019 landed him with a sex trafficking indictment. Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021.
Many of the Epstein documents are already publicly available, but new releases could lend more insight into the government’s probes.
Department of Justice ordered to release Jeffrey Epstein files by end of Friday
The DOJ is hours away from a deadline, imposed by Congress, to release hundreds of documents related to the government’s investigation into the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
By Friday, December 19, the department must release all unclassified documents, investigation material and internal communications from probes into Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. That includes flight logs and references to named individuals, including potentially government officials.
The highly anticipated release is part of some lawmakers’ efforts for greater transparency about the Epstein investigation. The multimillionaire financier was accused of sexually abusing young women and girls before he died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for crimes associated with Epstein’s abuse.
Thousands of documents about Epstein’s crimes have already been released through criminal and civil litigation. House Democrats have also released photos and paperwork with the latest tranche issued Thursday.
Here’s Ariana Baio on what else the public can expect ahead of the release.
What to know about Epstein files release as the deadline approaches
Good morning
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the Epstein files release.
The Department of Justice has until the end of the day Friday to release the thousands of documents in its possession related to the government’s investigations into Jeffrey Epstein.
One month ago, Congress imposed a 30-day deadline for the DoJ to release the materials, which include communications, unclassified documents and other investigation material.
