Epstein files live updates: Critics accuse Trump officials of cover-up over heavily redacted release
The late sex offender is pictured with a host of celebrities, including Michael Jackson and Bill Clinton, in newly released files
Republicans and Democrats have accused Donald Trump officials of a cover-up after thousands of documents released from the Jeffrey Epstein case were heavily redacted.
The Justice Department released documents on Friday but officials acknowledged the release was incomplete. The photos are also undated and presented without context.
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s DOJ earlier dumped a library of legal documents, paperwork and photos, which included multiple images of former President Bill Clinton lounging in a hot tub; and Epstein with a host of celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Richard Branson, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.
Being photographed with Epstein, or mentioned in documents, does not suggest wrongdoing.
President Donald Trump did not acknowledge the release of the long-awaited files in a rally speech Friday night, as his administration was blasted for failing to publish the complete documents despite the deadline being set by law.
Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in federal jail while awaiting trial, was a wealthy and powerful financier accused of sexually abusing and trafficking women and girls for years, alongside his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
'Stop redacting names' says Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda after release of files
Mick Jagger and Richard Branson among high-profile figures featured in latest Epstein files release
Mick Jagger and Richard Branson among high-profile figures featured in latest Epstein files release
Mick Jagger and Richard Branson are among the high-profile figures who have featured in the latest release of thousands of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lord Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the U.S., is also pictured in the tranche of material.
Being photographed with Epstein or in the files does not implicate a person in the late convicted pedophile’s crimes.
There is also a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell – who is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with Epstein – posing on the steps of 10 Downing Street.
The partially redacted shot of Branson shows the British businessman with his arm around Epstein as they smile for the camera, with what appears to be two unknown women standing in the background.
There are multiple photos of Mick Jagger sat next to Maxwell and former U.S. president Bill Clinton.
Epstein survivors express disappointment over heavy redactions in document dump as more files still to be released
Survivors of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse have expressed disappointment over a document dump that was heavily redacted and only partially released.
Haley Robson, an Epstein survivor who voted for Trump but has come to regret it, told The Independent, “I knew going into this and just how Trump likes to play his little tactics. I knew with all the obstacles we've already rendered and the administration's flip flop, I already knew that we were not going to see the files as we should be getting them.”
Read more here:
Epstein survivors disappointed over heavy redactions and missing files
Democratic lawmakers 'exploring legal avenues' for transparency over Epstein files
US Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said that by disregarding the deadline, the Trump administration was denying justice to Epstein's victims.
He added he was "exploring all avenues and legal tools to get justice for the victims and transparency for the American people."
If Democratic lawmakers so choose, they could go to court to force the Justice Department to comply with the law, but that would be a lengthy process that plays out while the department releases more files.
Separately, the House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena for the Epstein files. That could give Congress another avenue to force the release of more information to the committee, but it would require Republicans to join them in contempt-of-Congress proceedings against a Republican administration.
Democrats critcise partial release of Epstein files
The US Department of Justice published thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, a release long anticipated for its potential to reveal new details about the late sex offender and his connections to powerful people.
However, the release fell short of such expectations due to heavily redacted documents, undated photos and no context.
The partial release angered Democrats who accused the Trump administration of trying to hide information.
Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie had introduced what is known as a discharge petition, which eventually led to the congressional vote that forced the release of the Epstein files.
On Friday, both took to social media to criticise the partial release.
Mr Massie wrote that it "grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law."
Mr Khanna called the release so far "disappointing."
"We're going to push for the actual documents," he said.
Framed photos of Trump and Melania appear in Epstein files
Framed photographs of President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump feature in the Epstein documents released by the Justice Department today.
No accusations of wrongdoing have been made against the president, who has claimed he parted ways with Epstein as friends years ago.
In one of the photographs, which was taken inside a desk drawer, Trump appeared to be pictured alongside a group of smiling women in a grainy photograph.
The women's identities are not redacted.
In another of the framed photos in the desk drawer, which is partially obscured from view, Trump and Melania are pictured with Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
That image has already been in the public domain.
Another image of Trump, Melania and Epstein was also taken on Epstein’s desk.
In Pictures: Famous personalities pictured in latest Epstein files 'document dump'
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured lying across five people in new Epstein files image
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured lying across the legs of five people in an image released in a huge dump of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In the undated photo, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell appears to peer down and smile at the former prince, who is smiling with his eyes closed and his head near a woman’s lap.
Maxwell – the former girlfriend of Epstein, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with him – can be seen standing beside another woman.
Tara Cobham reports.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured lying over five people in new Epstein files image
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured lying across five people in new Epstein files image
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured lying across the legs of five people in an image released in a huge dump of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In the undated photo, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell appears to peer down and smile at the former prince, who is smiling with his eyes closed and his head near a woman’s lap.
Maxwell – the former girlfriend of Epstein, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with him – can be seen standing beside another woman.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured lying over five people in new Epstein files image
Heavy redactions in released Epstein files draw criticism
Lawmakers criticised the heavy redaction of information in the latest batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).
Several pages of the nearly 4,000 files released on Friday were completely redacted, drawing flak from American lawmakers.
“This set of heavily redacted documents released by the Department of Justice today is just a fraction of the whole body of evidence,” senior Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said in a statement.
Democratic senator Adam Schiff called on US attorney general Pam Bondi to appear before Congress and explain why all the files had not been released.
Across the aisle, House Republican Thomas Massie said on X that the partial release of the Epstein files “fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law” signed by Trump.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks