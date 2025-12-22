Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Public opinion of Attorney General Pam Bondi has cratered, with a recent poll finding public opinion of her has plunged nearly 50 percent in the last 10 months, a striking referendum on one of the Trump administration’s most prominent figures handling hot-button issues such as deportations and the Epstein files.

Bondi’s popularity peaked in February, according to polling from AtlasIntel, when she had a net six percent positive image with respondents. Since then, Americans have largely turned on the former Florida attorney general, and they now hold a 41-point net negative view of Bondi.

The latest polling, based off answers from 2,315 respondents, captured public sentiment in the week ending on Friday, December 19, when Bondi’s Justice Department faced a statutory deadline to release the Epstein files.

While the DOJ has started releasing some files, the disclosure has been marked with delay and controversy. Scores of files now available to the public have been heavily redacted, angering Epstein survivors. The department also deleted then restored a file from its public portal containing photos of Donald Trump, raising suspicions of political interference, which the DOJ denied.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers have threatened to bring contempt charges against Bondi, arguing the DOJ has failed to release hundreds of thousands of pages of Epstein material it is required to under a law Trump signed in November.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi’s public image has grown overwhelmingly negative, polling finds, as the official grapples with rising anger over the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files ( Getty Images )

Bondi, as the nation’s top legal official, has often been the face of the administration’s Epstein policy.

It was the attorney general who handed out binders of Epstein material to conservative influencers at the White House in February, and it was her DOJ that in July threw cold water on the prospect of further investigations into Epstein links, a posture critics have alleged may be to shield Trump from any further scrutiny over his past friendship with the late convicted sex offender.

The perception that the Trump administration was seeking to tip the scales on the Epstein process was only furthered when the Bureau of Prisons, which is part of the Justice Department, quietly moved Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to a lower-security facility over the summer after she sat for an interview with a top DOJ official who was once Trump’s personal lawyer.

The Independent has contacted the DOJ for comment.

The Trump administration has denied the president had any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes, and the DOJ has insisted it is not trying to protect any political figures in the Epstein file process but has withheld certain materials to maintain victims’ privacy.

Bondi has attracted controversy elsewhere too.

In September, the president posted a highly unusual message on social media calling for the attorney general, an independent law enforcement official, to prosecute a series of Trump’s political enemies, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Leticia James. Cases against both figures soon followed, though they’ve both since faced legal hurdles.

That same month, Bondi attracted criticism from civil rights experts after she called for a wide-ranging hate speech prosecution against those who celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, even though almost all speech outside of active violent threats is constitutionally protected.

open image in gallery Bondi and the Trump administration have also faced scrutiny over the legality of their immigration crackdown, which critics say has relied on racial profiling and warrantless arrests ( AFP via Getty Images )

Outside speech issues, the Trump administration has raised legal alarms for the tactics of its deportation crackdown. Masked Border Patrol and ICE agents have been accused of racial profiling for carrying out what appear to be random mass stops at locations including Home Depot stores, which these agencies deny.

The Trump administration also fought for months to defend the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man with U.S. citizen children who officials admitted had wrongly been sent out of the country despite a court decision blocking such a move.