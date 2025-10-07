Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi snapped at the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and seemed unable to answer how many undocumented immigrants are in Chicago or whether it is a “sanctuary city” during her first oversight hearing since taking office as the nation’s top law enforcement officer under Donald Trump.

Bondi also repeatedly defended her refusal to publicly release case files involving former Trump ally and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — and refused to answer whether the FBI discovered photographs of Trump with “half-naked women,” allegations that Bondi called “salacious” and designed to “slander” the president.

Asked by Senator Dick Durbin whether the White House consulted with her before the president deployed National Guard troops to American cities, Bondi twice said she would not discuss any such conversations with him.

“What’s the secret, so the American people don’t know the rationale of National Guard troops in my state?” the Illinois senator said Tuesday.

“As you shut down the government, and you’re sitting here, our law enforcement officers aren’t being paid — they’re out there to protect you,” she replied. “I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump. And currently, the National Guard are on the way to Chicago. If you’re not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will.”

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi made her first appearance for a Senate oversight hearing October 7 in the wake of Trump’s commands to prosecute his enemies and the deployment of National Guard troops to American cities ( AFP via Getty Images )

Durbin noted he had only asked a “simple question” about the legal basis for the deployments, which, under the Trump administration, appear to be “grounds for personal attacks.”

National Guard troops and FBI director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche are “on the way right now as we speak,” Bondi said.

“You’re sitting here grilling me and they’re on the way to Chicago,” she said.

“It’s my job to grill you,” Durbin said. “Investigating your agency is part of my responsibility on this committee. You may not like the experience, but others have weathered the storm, and they answered questions in a respectful manner.”

Bondi is making her first appearance at the committee following her appointment to a radically reshaped Department of Justice, filled with loyalists and attorneys to dominate agencies that the president claims have been weaponized against him, and now tasked with investigating his critics.

The hearing was scheduled weeks ago, but her appearance follows Trump’s public demands to prosecute his perceived enemies whether evidence exists or not while federal immigration officers surge into American cities under her watch.

The Justice Department has also come under fierce scrutiny after officials this summer declared there was “no basis” to release any more Epstein-related documents, sparking allegations of a government-wide cover up to protect powerful public figures who exploited and abused young girls. Despite Trump’s pledges to release the so-called Epstein files, the Justice Department determined further disclosures would not be “appropriate or warranted.”

On Tuesday, Bondi defended the Justice Department’s refusal to release additional Epstein materials, after she stated in February that the files were “sitting on my desk.”

“I said it was sitting on my desk, along with JFK and Martin Luther King files,” Bondi said. “And I said I had not yet reviewed it. ... Our memo on Epstein clearly points out there was no ‘client list.’”

Durbin also asked about reports that the FBI was ordered to flag any Epstein-related records in which Trump’s name was included.

“I’m not going to discuss anything about that with you, senator,” Bondi fired back.

open image in gallery Bondi defended her office’s refusal to release additional materials in the case of Jeffrey Epstein as the Trump administration comes under fire for backtracking on public disclosures ( AP )

Asked by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham how many “illegal immigrants” are in Chicago, Bondi paused to flip through paperwork before saying “countless.”

She claimed there has been a “1,000 percent increase” in attacks against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“Right, but what I just want to know is there, like, 10, or 100,000? Does anybody know?” Graham asked.

“We have made multiple arrests,” she replied.

Asked if Chicago is a “sanctuary city” with policies to prevent collaboration with federal immigration authorities, Bondi responded by claiming “they are not cooperating” and once again criticized Senator Durbin, calling on him to “condemn” Governor J.B. Pritzker.

During her contentious confirmation hearing in January, Bondi repeatedly committed to what she called “back to basics” work at the Justice Department and promised to end what she has called the partisan “weaponization” of the agency against perceived political enemies — echoing claims from Trump and his allies who have characterized the federal indictments of the former president as a politically motivated conspiracy.

In that hearing, she did not explicitly rule out prosecuting Trump’s targets after senators asked her to explain her statements that “prosecutors will be prosecuted” under his administration. When asked whether she would ever drop a case if Trump commanded it, Bondi said that she would not have accepted the nomination if she thought that would happen.