Nearly half of novelists worry AI could replace their work

Impact of Artificial Intelligence
  • A Cambridge University study reveals that almost half of UK novelists fear artificial intelligence will entirely displace their creative work.
  • The report found that 59 per cent of novelists had their work used to train large language models without permission or payment, with 39 per cent reporting a loss of income due to generative AI.
  • Many novelists anticipate a future decline in earnings, with 51 per cent explicitly fearing complete displacement by AI, and genre authors are identified as particularly vulnerable.
  • Despite anxieties, 80 per cent of novelists acknowledge AI's societal benefits, and a third currently use it for non-creative tasks.
  • Literary creatives are calling for stronger copyright enforcement, informed consent, fair remuneration, transparency from tech companies and government support, with 86 per cent advocating for an “opt-in” principle for AI training.
