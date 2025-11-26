Free entry to historic UK site scrapped
- The Scottish government has authorised the introduction of an entry fee at the Calanais Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis.
- The 5,000-year-old neolithic site, which predates Stonehenge, is one of the most visited attractions in the Outer Hebrides and inspired works like Disney-Pixar's Brave.
- Historic Environment Scotland (HES) held a public consultation, stating that funds raised will create new jobs, enhance the visitor experience, and support the site's long-term sustainability.
- While the exact price of the admission charge will be announced later, local residents will continue to have free access to the monument.
- HES highlighted that the fee aims to protect and conserve the significant prehistoric monument for future generations, balancing preservation with continued local access.