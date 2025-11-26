Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish government has authorised the introduction of an entry fee at Calanais Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis.

The 5,000 year-old neolithic site near Stornoway consists of a cross-shaped setting of stones that were an important place of ritual activity for at least 2,000 years.

The site, which predates England’s Stonehenge, was believed to have been used as an astronomical observatory.

The stones are one of the most visited tourist attractions in the Outer Hebrides, attracting 150,000 people in 2019 – a figure estimated to rise by 25 per cent by 2030.

The ancient site inspired the Disney-Pixar animation Brave and Outlander’s fictional Craigh na Dun standing stones.

Public body Historic Environment Scotland (HES) held a public consultation on the entry fee, the price of which will be announced at a later date.

Local residents will continue to have free access to the site.

HES said the funds raised would create new jobs, enhance the visitor experience and support the long-term sustainability of the site.

The organisation will continue to manage and conserve the stones, while UnT, an independent not-for-profit charity, will operate a redeveloped visitor centre.

“We know how special Calanais is to the people of Lewis and to visitors from across the world,” said Katey Boal, head of North region at HES.

“Introducing an admission charge will help to protect and conserve the monument for future generations.”

She added: “Our approach balances the need to protect one of Europe’s most significant prehistoric monuments while ensuring local residents can continue to enjoy free access to their local heritage.”

The news comes weeks after a study by tourism board Visit Scotland described the Outlander TV series as having a crucial effect on visitor numbers across the country.

It recorded a sharp rise in tourists choosing to holiday in the country after being inspired by the locations featured in the show.

Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager at Visit Scotland, said: “The impact Outlander has had on Scottish tourism is astonishing. Not since Braveheart has a screen production had such a profound effect on our industry.”

Read more: A booming wild sauna culture is transforming how people explore the Scottish outdoors