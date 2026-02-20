Patrick Dempsey pays heartfelt tribute to Eric Dane: ‘The funniest man’
- Actor Patrick Dempsey has paid tribute to his Grey’s Anatomy co-star Eric Dane, who died aged 53, describing him as the “funniest man”.
- Dane, also known for his role in Euphoria, passed away less than a year after publicly revealing his diagnosis with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Dempsey recalled texting Dane about a week prior, noting his rapid health deterioration, including losing the ability to speak and difficulty swallowing.
- Dempsey fondly remembered Dane as a joy to work with, praising his great sense of humour and the fun he brought to the set, adding they had a “wonderful mutual respect”.
- He highlighted Dane's intelligence and his incredible job at bringing awareness to ALS, urging people to celebrate every day given life's fragility.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks