Peter Kay makes jab at Paddy McGuinness during Phoenix Nights update
- Peter Kay provided an update on a potential return for the sitcom Phoenix Nights during an appearance on BBC Radio Sheffield.
- He discussed the possibility of a film sequel to the Channel 4 series, which would include numerous flashbacks.
- Kay revealed he has been consulting ChatGPT about 'de-ageing' technology for the project.
- He joked about using AI to 'put hair onto Paddy’s head' for the proposed sequel, referencing McGuinness's role as Patrick 'Paddy' O'Shea.
