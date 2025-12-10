Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Peter Kay makes jab at Paddy McGuinness during Phoenix Nights update

Peter Kay makes Paddy McGuinness dig in update on beloved sitcom reboot
  • Peter Kay provided an update on a potential return for the sitcom Phoenix Nights during an appearance on BBC Radio Sheffield.
  • He discussed the possibility of a film sequel to the Channel 4 series, which would include numerous flashbacks.
  • Kay revealed he has been consulting ChatGPT about 'de-ageing' technology for the project.
  • He joked about using AI to 'put hair onto Paddy’s head' for the proposed sequel, referencing McGuinness's role as Patrick 'Paddy' O'Shea.
  • Watch the video above.
