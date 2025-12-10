Peter Kay makes Paddy McGuinness dig in update on beloved sitcom reboot

Peter Kay made a cheeky dig at Paddy McGuinness whilst delivering an update on the possible return of Phoenix Nights.

Appearing on BBC Radio Sheffield on Wednesday (10 December), the comedian was questioned about a possible film sequel to the Channel 4 sitcom.

Speaking to his co-star Toby Foster, Kay said that he has been asking ChatGPT “a lot of questions about de-ageing”, as he would include lots of flashbacks if the project went ahead.

He joked he would have to use AI to “put hair onto Paddy’s head”. McGuinness played Patrick "Paddy" O'Shea in the sitcom as well as multiple spin-offs.