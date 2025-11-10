Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New sci-fi action film surpassing expectations at worldwide box office

Predator: Badlands trailer
  • Predator: Badlands topped the North American box office with a £30 million ($40 m) debut, surpassing expectations and providing a much-needed boost to the autumn film season.
  • The sci-fi action film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, also garnered an additional £30m ($40m) overseas, making it the most expensive instalment in the franchise at £79m ($40m) overseas, making it the most expensive instalment in the franchise at £79m ($105 m).
  • The eighth film in the series, featuring a young predator and an android researcher, received positive reviews from critics and audiences, achieving an 85 per cent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
  • Its strong performance comes at a critical time for the film industry, which has experienced significant losses for cinema chains and a challenging autumn period.
  • The success of Predator: Badlands helped Walt Disney Co. achieve its fourth consecutive year of $4bn in worldwide ticket sales, positioning the studio to exceed 4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, positioning the studio to exceed 5 billion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in