A new Predator film directed by Dan Trachtenberg is now well into filming, according to one of the film’s producers.

Last November, news broke via Empire that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Trachtenberg would be helming a new film set in the Predator universe.

Now, in a new interview with Collider, the film’s producer, John Davis, revealed the movie’s title and said that filming was in its advanced stages.

The new film will be called Skull and is “three-quarters” of the way through filming according to Davis.

The film’s main character will be female and will encounter a Predator on its first journey to Earth. The story will take place before that in the original 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work,” Davis said. “It’s the ingenuity of a human being who won’t give up, who’s able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force.

“It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You’ll know what I mean once you see it. You can use your imagination. It is ... early.”

Speaking about the idea behind the film and its subsequent production, Davis continued: “Here is the interesting thing. We started conceiving this movie while we were shooting the last Predator movie.

“Dan came to me with a writer and an idea while we were shooting the movie. Emma Watts was really instrumental here. She said, ‘you know what, let’s go put this into development now and let’s push on this now. Let’s go for this now.’ We couldn’t be shooting one movie and prepping another, especially when one was the current-day end of the franchise and the other was the period beginning of the franchise. So it was always done with a lot of secrecy.”

He added: “It just continued to be something that’s going to be out there to surprise you.”

As yet, there are no details on the film’s cast or release date.