Public Enemy re-record 1998 anthem for special cause

Flavor Flav performs the national anthem at NBA game
  • Public Enemy have re-recorded their 1998 track “He Got Game” as an empowering anthem for women, featuring a sample from Gloria Steinem's “Address to the Women of America” speech.
  • The updated version includes guest appearances from rappers Flau’jae and Retina MC, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, singer Blue Detiger, guitarist Grace Bowers, and US Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel.
  • Proceeds from the song will benefit the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Black Music Action Coalition’s Female Fund.
  • The inspiration for the new version came from Flavor Flav’s connections to the Olympics, having sponsored the US Women’s Olympic Water Polo team in 2024.
  • Flavor Flav will also serve as the official hype man for the women of Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
