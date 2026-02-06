Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Winter Olympics 2026 LIVE: Team GB curling updates and controversy over penis injections ahead of Opening Ceremony

The Winter Olympics officially get underway on Friday 6 January with the Opening Ceremony

Legendary Olympians share their highlights from the Winter Games

The Winter Olympics officially kick off today, with the Opening Ceremony celebrating the start of two weeks of the very best of winter sport.

The main Opening Ceremony takes place in Milan’s San Siro Stadium, one of the historic site’s final events before it is slated to be torn down.

But due to the spread-out nature of these Games - taking place all across northern Italy - there will also be athlete parades in the mountain clusters, including Cortina, where the curling, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge all take place.

This Opening Ceremony has taken ‘Harmony’ as its theme, and will celebrate the two main sites hosting this Games: Milan and Cortina, which also hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics.

Plenty of stars will be in action at tonight’s ceremony, and not just the athletes - Mariah Carey, legendary singer Andrea Bocelli, and Grammy-nominated pianist Lang Lang are all set to perform.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:

Winter Olympics opening ceremong

Mike Jones6 February 2026 11:01

Good morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Though the Games have already begun tonight sees the official opening ceremony of the winter sports festival ahead of two weeks of intense sporting action.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT so we’ll have all the updates from Milan before it kicks off.

Mike Jones6 February 2026 10:59

