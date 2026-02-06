USA ‘honorary coach’ Snoop Dogg requests selfie with British curlers at Winter Olympics
Bruce Mouat said he was approached by the rapper in Cortina on Friday
British curler Bruce Mouat was delighted to have a picture request from rapper Snoop Dogg at Friday’s curling mixed doubles match in Cortina.
Mouat, along with his partner Jennifer Dodds, maintained an unbeaten record so far in the competition with a 7-4 win over Sweden, but he was just as pleased to meet the US superstar.
“We saw him at half-time. We saw he was sat next to (US curler) Cory (Thiesse)’s mum. He asked for a photo with us, so I am feeling pretty good about myself,” said Mouat.
Snoop Dogg was wearing a USA jacket that featured photos of Thiesse and partner Korey Dropkin as the pair won their match against Canada 7-5.
The rapper, who is an honorary coach for the US team as well as a special correspondent for NBC, then took to the ice himself to have a try at sweeping a stone.
He also carried the Olympic flame on Wednesday, having previously been a torchbearer in Paris two years ago.
