How Yorkshire weather forced Hollywood star to embrace British culture
- Rebel Wilson revealed she embraced British culture by taking up tea drinking for the first time while filming her new movie, Tinsel Town, in the UK.
- The actress attributed her new habit to the "freezing" weather conditions experienced during filming in Leeds.
- "Tinsel Town" was shot in various locations across Yorkshire, including Leeds, Harrogate, and Knaresborough.
- Wilson portrays a local choreographer in the film and adopted a Yorkshire accent for her role.
- The movie also stars Kiefer Sutherland as a washed-up Hollywood actor who is tricked into starring in a Christmas pantomime in England.