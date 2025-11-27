How Tinsel Town got Rebel Wilson hooked on very British habit

Rebel Wilson revealed she embraced British culture while filming Tinsel Town in the UK earlier this year — by taking up tea drinking for the first time.

The film, shot in Leeds, Harrogate, and Knaresborough, follows a washed-up Hollywood actor, played by Kiefer Sutherland, who is tricked into starring in a Christmas pantomime in England. Wilson, who adopted a Yorkshire accent for her part, plays the local choreographer.

“This might sound weird, but I started drinking tea, and I never ever drank tea before,” Wilson told The Independent at the premiere in London on Thursday (27 November).

“I don't know whether it's because it was so freezing when we were filming this movie in Leeds… By the end of it, I was just drinking tea all day.”