Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Robbie Williams phones Take That fan decades after she gave him her number

Robbie Williams contacts Take That fan decades after she gave him her number
  • Robbie Williams attempted to contact a Take That fan decades after she gave him her phone number.
  • The incident occurred while Williams, now 51, was watching a new Netflix documentary about the boy band.
  • Footage shared by his wife Ayda showed a 20-something Williams receiving the number from an eager fan in the 1990s.
  • Williams tried to dial the number, which the fan had read out on camera.
  • The attempt to reach the fan by phone did not go as planned.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in