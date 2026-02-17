Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robert Duvall’s final video message thanks fans for their support

Robert Duvall's final video message thanks fans for support
  • Acclaimed actor Robert Duvall, known for iconic roles in films such as Apocalypse Now and The Godfather, has passed away at the age of 95.
  • His wife, Lucinda, announced on Monday, 16 February, that he died peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.
  • Duvall had recorded a final video message in November 2025, expressing gratitude to his fans for their ongoing support.
  • In the message, he wished his supporters a happy Thanksgiving, adding, "Have a great year coming up. God bless."
