Robert Duvall’s final video message thanks fans for their support
- Acclaimed actor Robert Duvall, known for iconic roles in films such as Apocalypse Now and The Godfather, has passed away at the age of 95.
- His wife, Lucinda, announced on Monday, 16 February, that he died peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.
- Duvall had recorded a final video message in November 2025, expressing gratitude to his fans for their ongoing support.
- In the message, he wished his supporters a happy Thanksgiving, adding, "Have a great year coming up. God bless."
