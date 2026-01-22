Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Roxy’s reaction to the Traitors’ identities wasn’t shown on Uncloaked

Traitors' players find out Roxy's secret family connection following her murder
  • BBC viewers were left annoyed after Roxy’s reaction to discovering that Stephen and Rachel were the Traitors wasn’t shown on spin-off show Traitors: Uncloaked.
  • On the show, presented by Ed Gamble, the eliminated players, often whoever was murdered or banished, usually learn the identities of the Traitors via a concealed envelope.
  • However, Roxy’s reaction wasn’t shown on Thursday’s episode, with some viewers claiming they’ve been “robbed” of a priceless moment.
  • The reason comes down to the fact that the banishment was cut from Thursday’s main episode, due to it going down to chance between James and Rachel.
  • Therefore, the reveal will have been filmed after the dramatic roundtable so they can’t show viewers who was banished just yet.

