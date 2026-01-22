Why Roxy’s reaction to the Traitors’ identities wasn’t shown on Uncloaked
- BBC viewers were left annoyed after Roxy’s reaction to discovering that Stephen and Rachel were the Traitors wasn’t shown on spin-off show Traitors: Uncloaked.
- On the show, presented by Ed Gamble, the eliminated players, often whoever was murdered or banished, usually learn the identities of the Traitors via a concealed envelope.
- However, Roxy’s reaction wasn’t shown on Thursday’s episode, with some viewers claiming they’ve been “robbed” of a priceless moment.
- The reason comes down to the fact that the banishment was cut from Thursday’s main episode, due to it going down to chance between James and Rachel.
- Therefore, the reveal will have been filmed after the dramatic roundtable so they can’t show viewers who was banished just yet.