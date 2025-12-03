Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ruby Wax’s husband reveals true feelings towards wife’s I’m A Celebrity ‘crush’

Ruby Wax’s Husband Reveals True Feelings Towards Wife’s I’m A Celebrity ‘Crush’
  • Ruby Wax's husband, Ed Bye, discussed her time on I'm A Celebrity during an appearance on This Morning.
  • Bye stated that viewers are seeing "the real Ruby" while she is in the jungle.
  • He addressed his wife's playful "crush" on Kiosk Kev, which began after Kev winked at her during a Dingo Dollar challenge.
  • Wax had joked about forgetting her husband and blew Kiosk Kev a kiss in response.
  • Bye humorously issued a "stark warning" to Kiosk Kev, adding that confronting him would be pointless as he does not speak.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in