Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

SAG’s Actor Awards nominations revealed as film gets record 7 nods

In the 31 years of the Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, no movie has received more than five nominations
In the 31 years of the Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, no movie has received more than five nominations (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another led the Actor Awards nominations with a record seven nods, surpassing the previous high of five.
  • The nominations for One Battle After Another included best ensemble, alongside individual recognition for cast members such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro.
  • Other films vying for the best ensemble award include Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Frankenstein, with Sinners also receiving multiple acting nominations.
  • Several high-profile snubs stood out this year, including Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good, Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine, and George Clooney and Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly. No acting nominations were given to performances in foreign-language films.
  • The shows contending for the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series are The Diplomat, Landman, The Pitt, Severance and The White Lotus.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in