SAG’s Actor Awards nominations revealed as film gets record 7 nods
- Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another led the Actor Awards nominations with a record seven nods, surpassing the previous high of five.
- The nominations for One Battle After Another included best ensemble, alongside individual recognition for cast members such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro.
- Other films vying for the best ensemble award include Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Frankenstein, with Sinners also receiving multiple acting nominations.
- Several high-profile snubs stood out this year, including Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good, Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine, and George Clooney and Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly. No acting nominations were given to performances in foreign-language films.
- The shows contending for the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series are The Diplomat, Landman, The Pitt, Severance and The White Lotus.