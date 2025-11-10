Hollywood star, 84, now in hospice care after years of health issues
- Hollywood actor Sally Kirkland, 84, has entered hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
- This follows a year of living with dementia, suffering two life-threatening infections, and several major falls.
- Kirkland, known for her Oscar-nominated role in 'Anna' (1987), is reportedly resting comfortably.
- A GoFundMe campaign was launched last November to help cover her extensive medical costs, which accumulated due to hospitalisations and rehabilitation.
- The campaign highlighted challenges with changes to SAG-AFTRA's supplementary insurance for members over 65, leading to significant out-of-pocket expenses.