Oscar winners 2025 – the complete list of triumphant movies and actors

All the award winners have officially been revealed

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 03 March 2025 08:10 GMT
Comments
Anora - trailer

The Oscars 2025 winners have been announced in Hollywood.

This year’s Oscars race was the closest in years, with the ceremony considered a three-horse race between Sean Baker’s critical darling Anora, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave.

Ultimately, Anora became the evening’s big winner, taking home five trophies in total, including Best Picture.

Actors in contention to become first-time winners included Demi Moore (The Substance) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) – but both lost out on the night, with Mikey Madison taking home Best Actress and Adrien Brody winning his second Oscar for his role in The Brutalist.

Find all the Oscar winners below:

Best Picture

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

‘Anora’ won Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars (AP)

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora WINNER

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Sean Baker wins Best Director for ‘Anora’

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia ErivoWicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora WINNER

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Mikey Madison wins Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars (Getty Images)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist WINNER

Timothée ChalametA Complete Unknown

Colman DomingoSing Sing

Ralph Fiennes Conclave

Sebastian StanThe Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana GrandeWicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini Conclave

Zoe SaldañaEmilia Pérez WINNER

Zoe Saldana accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for ‘Emilia Pérez’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran CulkinA Real Pain WINNER

Edward NortonA Complete Unknown

Guy PearceThe Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for ‘A Real Pain’ (AP)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Peter Straughan won Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Conclave’ (Getty Images)

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here WINNER

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Film Editing

Anora WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist WINNER

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

‘The Brutalist’ won Best Cinematography (A24)

Best Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Music (Original Song)

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez WINNER

“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part 2 WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part 2 WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Nosferatu

Wicked WINNER

‘Wicked’ took home Best Production Design (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance WINNER

Wicked

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot WINNER

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra WINNER

The Oscars are airing in the US on ABC. In the UK, viewers can follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 2 March.

