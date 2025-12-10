Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sharon Osbourne speaks of Ozzy’s final moments in first interview since his death

Sharon Osbourne opens about Ozzy Osbourne's last moments and how 'grief has now become her friend'
  • Sharon Osbourne has spoken for the first time about Ozzy Osbourne’s final moments and her feelings on grief in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.
  • The former X Factor judge revealed that 'grief has now become her friend' during the discussion for Morgan's Uncensored show.
  • Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath legend, passed away earlier this year.
  • He died from heart failure at his home in Buckinghamshire on 22 July.
  • His death occurred two weeks after he performed a farewell concert with his band at Birmingham’s Villa Park.
In full

