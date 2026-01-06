Pneumonia prevents Shaun Ryder from attending friend’s funeral
- Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder revealed he contracted pneumonia over the Christmas period, forcing him to miss Stone Roses bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield's funeral.
- Ryder and Black Grape bandmate Paul Leveridge, known as Kermit, both caught the inflammatory lung condition after their tour concluded on 20 December.
- Upon returning home, Ryder collapsed the day before Mani's funeral, which took place on 22 December, preventing his attendance.
- He credited antibiotics for his recovery, stating he spent much of Christmas unwell and had only been out of bed for four days prior to his BBC Breakfast appearance.
- Ryder appeared on the show with Happy Mondays' Bez to promote their upcoming tour, celebrating 35 years of their album Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches, set to begin in March.