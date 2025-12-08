Sigourney Weaver names her favourite film that she has starred in
- Sigourney Weaver, 76, described playing the 14-year-old Na'vi character Kiri in the new Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, as her favourite project to date.
- The Aliens actor praised director James Cameron's encouraging leadership, which allowed her to trust her instincts on set.
- The film, set for release on 19 December, is described as an emotional and intimate experience, exploring themes of grief and a mixed-race family coping in a prejudiced world.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash has already received a Golden Globe nomination for cinematic and box office achievement, reflecting high expectations for its commercial success.
- The franchise has a strong track record, with the first two films, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, being among the highest-grossing movies globally.