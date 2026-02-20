Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simon Amstell says psychedelic tea helped him accept himself

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
  • Comedian Simon Amstell has revealed that taking ayahuasca helped him overcome feelings of shame about his sexuality.
  • In a new interview, the 46-year-old star described how the psychoactive tea made him feel "free and full of love, acceptance and pleasure", allowing him to choose pleasure over shame.
  • Amstell, who came out as gay at 21, has previously explored his sexuality in projects such as the sitcom Grandma's House and the film Benjamin.
  • He also shared that his father reacted negatively to his sexuality, telling him to seek therapy and recently stating he believed Amstell would "end up going to hell".
  • Other celebrities, including Will Smith, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly, have also spoken about their experiences with ayahuasca, detailing both transformative and challenging trips.
